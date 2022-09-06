California

Rolling Power Outages 'Now Possible' In California Amid Heat Wave

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 06, 2022 9:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Rolling Power Outages 'Now Possible' In California Amid Heat Wave

Source: AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Rolling power outages are now a real possibility in the state of California as the power grid is being heavily taxed amid the ongoing heat wave, where temperatures are averaging above 100 degrees. 

The Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced in the early afternoon they had warned over half a million of their customers about the potential for rolling blackouts.

By late evening, "power outages are now possible to protect California's grid" as "electricity supplies run low in the face of record heat and demand."

An hour before the increase in alert status, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted, "CALIFORNIA: We’re now in a Flex Alert. What does that mean? We all need to conserve as much energy as possible during this record breaking heatwave. Here’s what to do until 9pm tonight: Set thermostats to 78, turn off unnecessary lights, avoid using large appliances." 

Shortly after the state mandated that "new cars sold in the state by 2035 be free of greenhouse gas emissions like carbon dioxide," advisories were sent out stating to avoid charging electric vehicles at certain times to prevent extra strain on the power grid.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Can’t Shake Major ‘MAGA Republican’ Miscalculation
Katie Pavlich
LIVE RESULTS: Massachusetts Primaries
Spencer Brown

There's Something Off About This Tweet From Joe Biden
Matt Vespa

Vulnerable Dem Depending on People Who Can't Vote for Her

Rebecca Downs
Will Joe Manchin's Deal Be Included in the Continuing Resolution? He Seems to Think So.
Rebecca Downs

WaPo Columnist Hot Take of the Day: Biden's 'Anti-MAGA Strategy Is Working'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular