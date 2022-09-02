Another One: John Harwood Out at CNN

Source: Screenshot via CNN

CNN White House correspondent John Harwood announced on Friday it was his last day at the network, the latest high-level departure as CNN tries to become a serious news channel again. 

While stylized as a straight news "correspondent," Harwood would frequently inject personal opinion and commentary that could be described as hyperbolic. An example of this is from one of his last reports to CNN just before he announced his departure. 

Harwood also showed his left-wing bias when it was revealed he sought input from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign chair on what he should ask then-frontrunner Jeb Bush in an upcoming GOP primary debate. Harwood was not fired after the email became public knowledge. 

Harwood leaving the network is on top of other high-profile names, for better or for worse, that are now gone, such as Jeff Zucker, Brian Stelter, and Jeffrey Toobin. The shakeups come as CNN has been under new management. 

Most Popular