Illegal Immigration

Texas Is Now Sending Migrants to Another Sanctuary City

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Sep 01, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
Texas Is Now Sending Migrants to Another Sanctuary City

Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced late Wednesday evening the Texas Department of Public Safety will now be sending migrants, who have been processed and released by Border Patrol, to the sanctuary city of Chicago amid the historic border crisis.

Chicago will now be an option for migrants to travel to in addition to Washington, D.C. and New York City.

"President Biden's inaction at our southern border continues putting the lives of Texans—and Americans—at risk and is overwhelming our communities," said Abbott. "To continue providing much-needed relief to our small, overrun border towns, Chicago will join fellow sanctuary cities Washington, D.C. and New York City as an additional drop-off location. Mayor Lightfoot loves to tout the responsibility of her city to welcome all regardless of legal status, and I look forward to seeing this responsibility in action as these migrants receive resources from a sanctuary city with the capacity to serve them."

The first set of buses dropped off the migrants, most of them from Venezuela, at Union Station. At first, no one from the city was there to aid them. A bus eventually came to take the group to a homeless shelter.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) said she welcomes the group to the city but said Abbott's actions of how "racism, discrimination, and human cruelty have played a pivotal role in how migrants are received within our borders and we are still working to recover from the previous administration."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Election Handicapper Shifts Five U.S. House Races Toward Democrats
Spencer Brown
GOP AGs Uncover Bombshell Proof of Collusion Between Big Tech & Biden Admin
Spencer Brown
Biden Keeps Repeating a Story About Jan. 6, But Is It True?
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
The Hill Highlights Biden Approval Rating Up 9 Percent Since July, but It's Nothing to Get Too Excited About
Rebecca Downs
New Mexico to Build $10 Million Abortion Clinic Near Texas Border
Madeline Leesman
WH Press Secretary's Claim of No One Walking Across the Border Quickly Debunked With New Videos
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular