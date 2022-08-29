Law and Order

WATCH: Mob of 'Side Show' Drivers and Fans Attack Chicago Police Officers

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 29, 2022 10:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Mob of 'Side Show' Drivers and Fans Attack Chicago Police Officers

Source: @ChicagoPD19/Screenshot

Chicago Police officers were attacked by "side show" drivers and watchers over the weekend as the trend of taking over street intersections to do vehicle stunts are becoming a mainstay in the Windy City.

While "side shows" might seem like harmless fun, it can turn dangerous very quickly as spectators can be harmed if the driver loses control. The nighttime events have become problematic for responding Chicago police officers as the crowd often attacks them with fireworks and rocks.

Videos posted to social media shows how out of control the crowds became towards the officers, with people even jumping on top of police SUVs.

CWBChicago reports a police department spokesperson said six squad cars were damaged, and an 18-year-old was cited for obstruction of a rear license plate. His vehicle was also impounded. Police are also investigating possible connections between the sideshows and a fatal crash.

City Alderman Raymond Lopez, who is running for mayor, reiterated his call for for Chicago Police to be helped by state and federal law enforcement, along with support from the Illinois National Guard.

Recommended
Republicans Desperately Need An Agenda
Kurt Schlichter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's the Dems' Latest Scare Tactic for the Upcoming Midterms
Matt Vespa
How the Biden DOJ Set a Trap for Trump That Led to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago Ransacking
Matt Vespa

Kabul Gold Star Mom's Message to Biden One Year After Her Son Was Killed in Afghanistan
Julio Rosas
DOJ Tells Judge It Already Reviewed Documents That Would Be Subject to Special Master Oversight
Spencer Brown

Here’s the White House’s Excuse for Why Biden’s Been Ignoring Israel’s Calls
Spencer Brown

One State Is Preparing to Spend $20 Million to Fund Travel for Abortions
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular