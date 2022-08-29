WATCH: Mob of 'Side Show' Drivers and Fans Attack Chicago Police Officers

Chicago Police officers were attacked by "side show" drivers and watchers over the weekend as the trend of taking over street intersections to do vehicle stunts are becoming a mainstay in the Windy City.

While "side shows" might seem like harmless fun, it can turn dangerous very quickly as spectators can be harmed if the driver loses control. The nighttime events have become problematic for responding Chicago police officers as the crowd often attacks them with fireworks and rocks.

Videos posted to social media shows how out of control the crowds became towards the officers, with people even jumping on top of police SUVs.

CWBChicago reports a police department spokesperson said six squad cars were damaged, and an 18-year-old was cited for obstruction of a rear license plate. His vehicle was also impounded. Police are also investigating possible connections between the sideshows and a fatal crash.

City Alderman Raymond Lopez, who is running for mayor, reiterated his call for for Chicago Police to be helped by state and federal law enforcement, along with support from the Illinois National Guard.