Facebook Parent Company In Damage Control Mode After Zuckerberg's Stunning FBI Revelation

Posted: Aug 26, 2022 3:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, tried to downplay the comments made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during his interview with podcast host Joe Rogan relating to the bombshell New York Post story about Hunter Biden's laptop in 2020.

As Matt wrote, the FBI approached Facebook warning the social media giant about "Russian propaganda" just before the Post's laptop story was published.

"Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us- some folks on our team and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert…  We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there's about to be some kind of dump ... that's similar to that. So just be vigilant,'" Zuckerberg said.

When the story went live, Facebook limited its reach on the platform while waiting for "fact checkers" to verify the claims. Twitter completely blocked users ability to share the link and locked the Post's Twitter account. 

Reacting to a clip of Zuckerberg's interview, Meta's Twitter account said, "None of this is new" because Zuckerberg "testified before the Senate nearly two years ago that in the lead up to the 2020 election, the FBI warned about the threat of foreign hack and leak operations."

What is different, of course, is that the Post's story was not false and was not the result of "Russian propaganda." It was a story that was damaging to the establishment's preferred candidate and not only was Big Tech in on the suppression of the story, but it appears the FBI played a role. 

