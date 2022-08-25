Ben Shapiro

Podcast Convention Had a Meltdown Because Ben Shapiro Visited the Event

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 25, 2022 2:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Podcast Convention Had a Meltdown Because Ben Shapiro Visited the Event

Source: Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP

The organizers for a podcast convention being held in Dallas, Texas this week tweeted a lengthy apology because attendees were upset because conservative commentator Ben Shapiro briefly visited the event.

Podcast Movement said not only was it wrong for Shapiro to have stopped by, but it was also wrong of them to have given Daily Wire, which was started by Shapiro, booth space at the convention.

Podcast Movement apologized and took "full responsibility for the harm done by his presence," adding, "Many in our community are appalled not just by this incident, but by our choice to take money from TDW in the first place...Yes. During event planning, the dangerous nature of the company’s messaging was overlooked."

Conservatives started to come to Shapiro's defense in response to  Podcast Movement's tweets but the organization restricted replies to the posts.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
White House Can't Explain How Biden Will Pay For His Loan Handout
Katie Pavlich
Hillary Clinton Loses Battle of Legal Wits to Kim Kardashian
Spencer Brown
Disgrace: One of World's Top Tennis Players Can't Participate in US Open Over Vaccine Status
Leah Barkoukis
Biden's Student Loan 'Cancelation' Plan Could Cost Taxpayers Up to $60,000,000,000 Over Next 10 Years
Rebecca Downs
Law Professor Blasts DOJ's Selective Leaks of Trump Raid Affidavit
Katie Pavlich
Australian TV Contributor Slams Trans Activists as ‘Cisgender Allies Looking for Virtue Points’
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular