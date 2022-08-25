Podcast Convention Had a Meltdown Because Ben Shapiro Visited the Event

The organizers for a podcast convention being held in Dallas, Texas this week tweeted a lengthy apology because attendees were upset because conservative commentator Ben Shapiro briefly visited the event.

Podcast Movement said not only was it wrong for Shapiro to have stopped by, but it was also wrong of them to have given Daily Wire, which was started by Shapiro, booth space at the convention.

Podcast Movement apologized and took "full responsibility for the harm done by his presence," adding, "Many in our community are appalled not just by this incident, but by our choice to take money from TDW in the first place...Yes. During event planning, the dangerous nature of the company’s messaging was overlooked."

Hi folks, we owe you an apology before sessions kick off for the day. Yesterday afternoon, Ben Shapiro briefly visited the PM22 expo area near The Daily Wire booth. Though he was not registered or expected, we take full responsibility for the harm done by his presence. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

Many in our community are appalled not just by this incident, but by our choice to take money from TDW in the first place. As @amahnke said, “this was signed off on by a human.” Yes. During event planning, the dangerous nature of the company’s messaging was overlooked. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

Just to clarify, no TDW representatives were scheduled to appear on panels, and Shapiro remained in the common space and did not have a badge. If you have questions, we’re here to talk. Thank you for reading, and we hope you’ll continue to join us from here on out. — Podcast Movement at #PM22 (@PodcastMovement) August 25, 2022

Conservatives started to come to Shapiro's defense in response to Podcast Movement's tweets but the organization restricted replies to the posts.