Philly Residents Sound the Alarm on the City Turning Into a 'War Zone'

Residents in Philadelphia are growing frustrated at the lack of public safety as the city continues to see an increase in gun violence.

One of the latest incident occurred in West Philadelphia where a shooters in car fired around 100 rounds at a group of individuals near a recreational center where children were playing at this week. A total of five people were shot in the incident.

"Something has to give...anywhere you go, it's a problem, but Philadelphia is getting out of hand," Carmela Truell told CBS Philly. "It's to the point I want to take my son and go."

"Sound like Beirut out here yesterday and I never been to Beirut but it sound like Beirut out here yesterday...exactly like a war zone," Jamar Muhammad, who was nearby, said about the shooting.

Muhammad said he has no plans on moving away from West Philadelphia.

According to Philly Crime Map, there have been a total of 1,496 people shot in Philadelphia since January 1, 2022.

As of August 18, there have been 1,496 individuals shot since January 1, 2022. 310 of these individuals shot, were shot fatally. These 310 fatal shootings account for nearly 90% (89.595%) of all the homicides in Philadelphia. — Philly Crime Map (@PhilaCrimeMap) August 18, 2022

There was one new homicide that occurred yesterday, August 17, 2022. The homicide count now stands at 346, a 2% increase from same time last year. Further we have updated the graph we posted yesterday which compares the homicide count for the same date in every year since 2007. pic.twitter.com/T0SXXlOXdj — Philly Crime Map (@PhilaCrimeMap) August 18, 2022

A mass shooting where four individuals were shot, one fatally, occurred in the city on Wednesday evening.

All victims were juveniles.



Unfortunately one of the victims passed away last night. https://t.co/BZRYL5CGSE — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) August 18, 2022



