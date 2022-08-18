Law and Order

Philly Residents Sound the Alarm on the City Turning Into a 'War Zone'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Philly Residents Sound the Alarm on the City Turning Into a 'War Zone'

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Residents in Philadelphia are growing frustrated at the lack of public safety as the city continues to see an increase in gun violence.

One of the latest incident occurred in West Philadelphia where a shooters in car fired around 100 rounds at a group of individuals near a recreational center where children were playing at this week. A total of five people were shot in the incident.

"Something has to give...anywhere you go, it's a problem, but Philadelphia is getting out of hand," Carmela Truell told CBS Philly. "It's to the point I want to take my son and go."

"Sound like Beirut out here yesterday and I never been to Beirut but it sound like Beirut out here yesterday...exactly like a war zone," Jamar Muhammad, who was nearby, said about the shooting.

Muhammad said he has no plans on moving away from West Philadelphia.

According to Philly Crime Map, there have been a total of 1,496 people shot in Philadelphia since January 1, 2022.

A mass shooting where four individuals were shot, one fatally, occurred in the city on Wednesday evening.

Recommended
Mike Pompeo Buries Adam Kinzinger
Katie Pavlich


  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

BREAKING: Judge Rules on Release of Trump Raid Affidavit
Katie Pavlich
Here's What Led the FBI to Seek a Search Warrant on Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home
Matt Vespa

CNN Fires Brian Stelter
Spencer Brown
Deadly Chinese Fentanyl Now Looks Like Candy...For Kids
Katie Pavlich
Less Americans Are Identifying as Liberal: Poll
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Mike Pompeo Buries Adam Kinzinger
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular