Gov. Greg Abbott Gives New York City a Taste of the Border Crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) announced on Friday the first bus of immigrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into his state and were then released by Border Patrol arrived in New York City after months of sending similar busloads to the nation's capital.

The buses are free to the immigrants and are provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management. While many have taken the opportunity to to go Washington, D.C., many don't stay and travel to other cities. Local immigrant aid groups have been providing tickets, places to sleep, and supplies once the buses drop off the groups.

"Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe," said Abbott. "In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief."

The 1st bus of migrants has arrived in NYC.



Biden refuses to do his job, so Texas continues to take unprecedented action to secure our border.



NYC is the ideal destination for these migrants.



They can receive the services Mayor Adams has boasted about w/in the sanctuary city. pic.twitter.com/4sw41RqKdx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 5, 2022

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) previously said the arrival of released border crossers into his city have been taxing homeless shelters and other resources, blaming Abbott for sending more people towards New York, though buses from Texas where only being sent to Washington, D.C. at the time. Abbott offered Adams to visit the border in Texas so he would be able to see the crisis firsthand but Adams did not accept the invitation.