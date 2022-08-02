'He Shot My Arm Off!': Armed Would-Be Robber Messed Around and Found Out At the Wrong Store

An armed robber learned the hard way that even in the gun control crazy state of California, law-abiding citizens still have access to firearms.

At a liquor store in Norco, surveillance footage captured the moment when four male suspects in a black BMW SUV attempted to rob the store around 3:00 AM, with one of them wielding a rifle. The 80-year-old store owner had a shotgun placed by the counter and was able to fire off a shot, hitting one of the suspects, according to Fox 11.

"He shot my arm off," the man can be heard screaming as he ran away back towards the SUV.

#WATCH: "He shot my arm off," cries would-be robber after 80 year old #Norco store owner shoots him with a shotgun. Four arrested, one remains in hospital. Store owner expected back at work. pic.twitter.com/i3LAVdv5WL — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) August 2, 2022

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department found the suspects at a southern California hospital, with one of them suffering from a gunshot wound consistent with a shotgun blast. The man who was shot remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

"Three additional suspects were also located at the hospital in the suspect vehicle, which had been previously reported stolen. The vehicle, a dark-colored BMW SUV, was also found to contain numerous stolen firearms," RCSD said in a statement. "The following three suspects were immediately taken into police custody in the hospital parking lot and were booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for robbery and conspiracy. They are being held in lieu of $500,000 bail: Justin Johnson, 22-years old resident of Inglewood, CA, Jamar Williams, 27-year-old resident of Los Angeles, CA, Davon Broadus, 24-year old resident of Las Vegas, NV."