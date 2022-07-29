WH Press Secretary Felt Differently When It Was Trump Building Walls At the Border

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration's decision to fill in some gaps in the border wall system in the Yuma Sector amid the historic crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, but she said it was racist to build a border wall when Donald Trump was president.

Going as far back as 2016 and as recently as 2019, Jean-Pierre repeatedly decried Trump's plan to build a wall along the southern border.

.@realDonaldTrump where are the pesos for your bigoted wall? — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) February 15, 2019

Day 30 of Donald Trump taking more than 800,000 federal workers and their families hostage for a bigoted border wall that Trump promised Mexico would pay for. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) January 20, 2019

Beware of those who "build up walls to keep people out." #LoveTrumpsHate https://t.co/WgmNTE9Acv — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) June 3, 2016

The gaps in the border wall system in Yuma were created after President Joe Biden ordered a freeze on new construction. Since then, the Yuma Sector has been one of the busiest sectors along the southern border in terms of illegal crossings.

Jean-Pierre said on Friday the Biden administration was not building new wall, rather they are "cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind" by not finishing border wall construction prior to 2021.

