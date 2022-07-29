White House

WH Press Secretary Felt Differently When It Was Trump Building Walls At the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 29, 2022 4:55 PM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the Biden administration's decision to fill in some gaps in the border wall system in the Yuma Sector amid the historic crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, but she said it was racist to build a border wall when Donald Trump was president.

Going as far back as 2016 and as recently as 2019, Jean-Pierre repeatedly decried Trump's plan to build a wall along the southern border.

The gaps in the border wall system in Yuma were created after President Joe Biden ordered a freeze on new construction. Since then, the Yuma Sector has been one of the busiest sectors along the southern border in terms of illegal crossings.

Jean-Pierre said on Friday the Biden administration was not building new wall, rather they are "cleaning up the mess the prior administration left behind" by not finishing border wall construction prior to 2021.

