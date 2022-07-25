Illegal Immigration

The Jaw-Dropping Number of Illegal Immigrant 'Got Aways' Under Biden's Watch

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2022 1:20 PM
The Jaw-Dropping Number of Illegal Immigrant 'Got Aways' Under Biden's Watch

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

With the Biden administration's open border policies in full swing, the number of illegal immigrant "got aways" has escalated further. On Monday, the number of people who were known to illegally enter the country but were not intercepted by law enforcement was unveiled to be over 500,000.

Known as "got aways," sources within the Department of Homeland Security told different reporters about the drastic increase of "got aways" this fiscal year. 

Since fiscal year 2021, which was marked by the start of the Biden presidency, there have been close to one million known "got aways." Law enforcement agencies at the southern stress these numbers are only the ones who are known to have been able to avoid apprehension and the real number of "got aways" are estimated to be much higher.

Because they are not intercepted by law enforcement, it is hard to say definitively who has been able to get away since Border Patrol agents have been bogged down with large numbers of families and unaccompanied children willingly turning themselves in. 

