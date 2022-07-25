The Jaw-Dropping Number of Illegal Immigrant 'Got Aways' Under Biden's Watch

With the Biden administration's open border policies in full swing, the number of illegal immigrant "got aways" has escalated further. On Monday, the number of people who were known to illegally enter the country but were not intercepted by law enforcement was unveiled to be over 500,000.

Known as "got aways," sources within the Department of Homeland Security told different reporters about the drastic increase of "got aways" this fiscal year.

Since fiscal year 2021, which was marked by the start of the Biden presidency, there have been close to one million known "got aways." Law enforcement agencies at the southern stress these numbers are only the ones who are known to have been able to avoid apprehension and the real number of "got aways" are estimated to be much higher.

NEW: Per DHS sources, there have been over 500,000 known gotaways at the border since FY’22 began on 10/1, far eclipsing the 389,155 gotaways Secretary Mayorkas reported in all of FY’21.

Approx 900,000 gotaways since FY’21 began, bigger than population of San Francisco. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 25, 2022

Backing this up— My DHS sources also confirm more than 500,000 gotaways since October.



A “gotaway” is someone seen on a camera or in a bailout/pursuit and never apprehended. https://t.co/uooxiiizpZ — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) July 25, 2022

Because they are not intercepted by law enforcement, it is hard to say definitively who has been able to get away since Border Patrol agents have been bogged down with large numbers of families and unaccompanied children willingly turning themselves in.