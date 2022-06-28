It Took the Death of 50 Illegal Immigrants for the Media to Admit There's a Problem at the Border

It was a tragic situation that was bound to happen. At least 50 illegal immigrants have died after being smuggled into the U.S. and abandoned inside a sweltering semi-truck trailer with no water in San Antonino, Texas.

As the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues into the hottest months of the year, heat-related deaths have soared as more and more people make the dangerous trek thanks to the Biden administration taking a passive stance on border security. There are going to be questions as to how this trip was made. Did the semi-truck go through a Border Patrol checkpoint? Where did they get picked up? Who was the driver?