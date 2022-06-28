It Took the Death of 50 Illegal Immigrants for the Media to Admit There's a Problem at the Border

It was a tragic situation that was bound to happen. At least 50 illegal immigrants have died after being smuggled into the U.S. and abandoned inside a sweltering semi-truck trailer with no water in San Antonino, Texas.
As the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues into the hottest months of the year, heat-related deaths have soared as more and more people make the dangerous trek thanks to the Biden administration taking a passive stance on border security. There are going to be questions as to how this trip was made. Did the semi-truck go through a Border Patrol checkpoint? Where did they get picked up? Who was the driver?
Mexico's Foreign Minister revealed 22 Mexicans, seven Guatemalans, and two Hondurans are among the dead. He later stated they will be investigating the situation.
Actualizo información de Texas proporcionada por autoridades de EU. 50 fallecidos. 22 mexicanos. 7 guatemaltecos. 2 hondureños. Los demás por ser identificados aún. Estamos de luto. Tragedia enorme. México se incorpora a indagatorias en EU, coordinados con DHS.— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 28, 2022
The situation is so horrible that even the mainstream media was unable to ignore the mass casualty event. On MSNBC's "Morning Joe," hosts Joe Scarborough and Willie Geist chastised Democrats for ignoring the issue because they know this problem became ten times worse due to the Biden administration's actions at the southern border.
"So, yeah, Democrats will have to reassess because some of them may not want to use the word 'crisis,' but that's exactly what it is down along the border. When you have Customs and Border Patrol having 7,000, 8,000 encounters and apprehensions a day on the border, that is a crisis. And it bore its ugly teeth yesterday, Mika, when we saw the story and the images and hearing exactly how those poor people looking for a better life died in the back of a semi-truck," Geist explained.
"It's one thing I don't understand. It's kind of like when I talk about homelessness. There's nothing progressive about having people sleeping in 10-degree weather, sleeping on grates. That's not progressive. There's also nothing progressive about encouraging migrants to risk their lives going across the desert to come into the United States illegally," said Scarborough.
Now there have been near-daily deaths along the southern border, with Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, and Yuma, Arizona, seeing dead bodies in numbers that were unheard of prior to the start of the Biden administration. While it is good to see the media give the coverage the tragic situation deserves, it is far from an isolated incident.