'Regulate Ejaculations!': More Liberal Lunacy Outside the Supreme Court

Julio Rosas
Posted: Jun 23, 2022 1:20 PM
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pro-abortion protesters showed up to the Supreme Court once again, despite the rain, on Thursday as the nation's highest court to demonstrate against Roe v. Wade from being overturned with the soon-to-be decided Dobbs v. Jackson case.

While the Dobbs decision was not released on Thursday, pro-abortion protesters continued their call for abortion access to not be limited since, as one speaker put it, preventing women from having abortions is akin to slavery and bondage. One woman began chanting, "Regulate ejaculations!"

The protesters further called for the country to be shut down should Roe be overturned and abortion laws go back into the hands of the states.

While no violence occurred outside the Supreme Court, pro-life pregnancy centers continue to be targeted across the country by, presumably, pro-abortion radicals.

