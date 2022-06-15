Top Democrat on GOP Pressing for SCOTUS Protection: Yeah, But January 6!

Republicans in the House of Representatives have been railing against Democrats for shuffling their feet on the bill the Senate passed to increase security for justices of the Supreme Court as leftist threats against the conservatives have surged with the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

For the 3rd time in a week, I'm calling for a vote for stronger security for Supreme Court Justices—ALL of them. This isn't partisan. The threat is real. Why is Speaker Pelosi blocking something that the Senate has already passed unanimously? https://t.co/rz11LysiS0

The bill's necessity was highlighted after a man flew to Washington, D.C., from California to carry out a planned killing of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. In addition to the want of added security, Republicans have been calling for protesters who have shown up to justices' homes to be charged with violating federal law since they are attempting to influence a court decision.

When asked about the issue, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) shifted the answer to the Capitol riot on January 6.

"SCOTUS security, do you think that the Department of Justice should actually prosecute some of these people that are protesting outside of the homes with existing laws, and even some Republicans are calling that President Biden should do more before the country, to tell people not to protest in front of justices’ homes?" a reporter asked.

"I mean, I don't know who these Republicans are. I'd be interested in their perspectives on, you know, the violent insurrection and what actually has unfolded before our very eyes in terms of halting, at least temporarily, the peaceful transfer of power, violently," Jeffries replied. "We're going to continue to take the steps necessary to keep all public servants safe. And that, of course, includes, as Leader Hoyer has announced, bringing the Senate Supreme Court bill to the floor today."