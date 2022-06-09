How the Mainstream Media Is Trying to Bury the Alleged SCOTUS Assassination Attempt

The news of a would-be leftist assassin trying to eliminate a member of the Supreme Court is a pretty big deal, especially given he allegedly was motivated by the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade that was revealed in a leaked draft opinion.

Pro-abortion advocates have called for violence against members of the court as they view the landmark case about abortion, which would return the issue back to the states, as an example of religious fascism.

While the mainstream media covered the initial breaking news Wednesday morning, by Thursday it seemed to be very low priority as it almost all but disappeared on the front pages of national newspapers.

No mention of the assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh on the front pages of USA Today or the Chicago Tribune.



The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times hid the news on the bottom of the page in small font.



Here's the front page of The New York Times. Not one story on the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh. Instead, you have a footnote to see A-20 and a rather brief article.



Even when the mainstream media reported the very disturbing story, organizations like CNN couldn't help but downplay what had occurred in this high-threat environment for the conservative justices.