Mainstream Media

How the Mainstream Media Is Trying to Bury the Alleged SCOTUS Assassination Attempt

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2022 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
How the Mainstream Media Is Trying to Bury the Alleged SCOTUS Assassination Attempt

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The news of a would-be leftist assassin trying to eliminate a member of the Supreme Court is a pretty big deal, especially given he allegedly was motivated by the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade that was revealed in a leaked draft opinion.

Pro-abortion advocates have called for violence against members of the court as they view the landmark case about abortion, which would return the issue back to the states, as an example of religious fascism.

While the mainstream media covered the initial breaking news Wednesday morning, by Thursday it seemed to be very low priority as it almost all but disappeared on the front pages of national newspapers.

Even when the mainstream media reported the very disturbing story, organizations like CNN couldn't help but downplay what had occurred in this high-threat environment for the conservative justices.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Says His Political Opponents Should Be Jailed
Katie Pavlich
Water Wars? California Water District Installs 'Flow Restrictors' in Private Homes
Matt Vespa
House Democrats Block Bill Protecting SCOTUS Justices Hours After Failed Murder Plot Against Kavanaugh
Rebecca Downs
Video Shows Secret Service Agent Tackling Pro-Abortion Protester Who Approached Biden’s Motorcade
Madeline Leesman

Companies Begin 'Shrinkflation' to Mask Inflated Prices
Spencer Brown
Assassination Plot: Will the Biden White House Finally Condemn Doxxing Supreme Court Justices?
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular