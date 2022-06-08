5-Year-Old Brought Across the Border Appears to Have Drowned in the Colorado River

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement this week that Border Patrol agents recovered the body of a 5-year-old who was being illegally brought over the U.S.-Mexico border in the Yuma Sector on Monday.

CBP said the mother had handed off the child to someone else in their group when the 5-year-old then went missing. Border Patrol agents found a child's body in the Colorado River:

"On June 6, 2022, Yuma Sector agents were alerted by a migrant in custody that she had been separated from her 5-year-old child while crossing the international border. The mother stated that she had handed her child to an unknown individual in the group and was last seen in the vicinity of the Morelos Dam near Andrade, CA. Agents immediately responded to the area to search for the missing child and ultimately discovered a child in the Colorado River. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office declared the child deceased, took custody of the body and will be investigating the incident along with CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility. Additional information will be released when it becomes available."

A Border Patrol source told Townhall the victim was a young girl.

"The U.S. border is a child endangerment sanctuary zone. If it were the child of a U.S. citizen being killed while they committed a crime there would be criminal endangerment charges. But not along the border. The soft bigotry of low expectations is real down here," the Border Patrol source told Townhall.

The Yuma Sector is one of the top three sectors when it comes to illegal immigrant encounters, consistently behind the Rio Grande Valley and Del Rio Sectors. So far in fiscal year 2022, the Yuma Sector has experienced 177,254 encounters, with a majority of them not being expelled under Title 42.

TX: Drownings are becoming more common in Del Rio. The sheriff confirms the recovery of 4 bodies in the last 10 days. He says 2 bodies recovered today are “John Does”—They’re working to ID them—The man pictured is in his 20s.



?? from a resident saying the body “just floated by.” pic.twitter.com/7vnSC35aKJ — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) June 7, 2022