Energy Secretary Granholm: This Is How Often Joe Biden Thinks About Gas Prices

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tried to assure the American public that President Joe Biden does think about the high gas prices plaguing the country as there seems to be no end in sight.

Gas prices have continually set record highs over the past few months, though prices have been on the rise since last year. Today, the average price for a gallon of regular gas stands at $4.92. This comes as the Biden administration has sought to curb oil and gas production in favor of renewable energy.