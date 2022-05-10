Women's Pro-Life Group's Office Damaged and Urinated On By Crazed 'Leftist'

Concerned Women for America (CWA) told the Daily Wire a "leftist" caused some damage to their building in Alexandria, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. as other pro-life organizations and pregnancy centers are being targeted in the aftermath of the Roe v. Wade draft opinion leak.

CWA said the person who damaged the building had previously harassed employees. He "ripped up our security system, flipped off our camera, and peed on our door."

"Attacks on our employees and our building will not deter Concerned Women for America from standing up for women and for babies,” said Penny Nance, Concerned Women for America’s president and CEO. "We will not be bullied, we will not back down, and we will never, ever stop fighting to protect human life."

Here's images of the vandalism and urination provided to The Daily Wire by CWA. pic.twitter.com/j0Nusz1aWA — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 10, 2022

CWA filed a police report and a hate crime report with the FBI and notified the Virginia attorney general's office.

"Over the past several weeks, employees have had hot coffee cups thrown at them while inside our gated parking garage, along with ongoing vulgar gestures and confrontational rantings made toward them," Press Secretary Katie Everett told Daily Wire. "These things have happened not once but several times. It escalated after the Alito leak."

In addition to pro-life organizations being targeted, the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices have been in the sights of far-leftists. Pro-abortion protesters showed up at the home of Justice Samuel Alito, demanding he retracts his draft opinion, which could lead to Roe v. Wade being overturned. It appeared Alito and his family were not home at the time of the protest.