Sen. John Kennedy Embarrasses Biden Judicial Nominee On Her Absurd Claim About Cops

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) asked Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who is the nominee to serve as a U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, during a hearing about a previous comment she made claiming police kill unarmed black men every single day while at Princeton.

"This is a really simple question, counselor. Do you believe that cops kill unarmed black men in America every single day? You said it at Princeton," he asked.

"Senator, I said it in my role as an advocate," said Choudhury.

"Oh, okay. You didn’t mean it," Kennedy replied.

"Senator, I said it in my role as an advocate to make a rhetorical point," Choudhury clarified.

"So when you say something that’s incorrect, it’s okay to excuse it by saying, ‘Oh, I was being an advocate?’ What do you believe? Do you personally believe that cops kill unarmed black man every single day in America?" Kennedy pressed.

"Senator, I believe law enforcement have an important and challenging job in this country..." Choudhury began.

"That’s not what you said, though, counselor...I just think that’s an extraordinary statement to make, with no data to back up, none whatsoever. There’s no basis for you saying that. And you knew it then, and you know it now. How can one possibly believe that you’re gonna be unbiased on the federal bench?" Kennedy continued.

Choudhury said her record of working with law enforcement in different cities across the country to solve crime speaks for itself.