Sen. John Kennedy Embarrasses Biden Judicial Nominee On Her Absurd Claim About Cops

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 28, 2022 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Sen. John Kennedy Embarrasses Biden Judicial Nominee On Her Absurd Claim About Cops

Source: Tom Williams/Pool via AP

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) asked Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who is the nominee to serve as a U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, during a hearing about a previous comment she made claiming police kill unarmed black men every single day while at Princeton.

"This is a really simple question, counselor. Do you believe that cops kill unarmed black men in America every single day? You said it at Princeton," he asked.

"Senator, I said it in my role as an advocate," said Choudhury.

"Oh, okay. You didn’t mean it," Kennedy replied.

"Senator, I said it in my role as an advocate to make a rhetorical point," Choudhury clarified.

"So when you say something that’s incorrect, it’s okay to excuse it by saying, ‘Oh, I was being an advocate?’ What do you believe? Do you personally believe that cops kill unarmed black man every single day in America?" Kennedy pressed.

"Senator, I believe law enforcement have an important and challenging job in this country..." Choudhury began.

"That’s not what you said, though, counselor...I just think that’s an extraordinary statement to make, with no data to back up, none whatsoever. There’s no basis for you saying that. And you knew it then, and you know it now. How can one possibly believe that you’re gonna be unbiased on the federal bench?" Kennedy continued.

Choudhury said her record of working with law enforcement in different cities across the country to solve crime speaks for itself.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Critics Blast Biden Admin Attempt to Use Veteran Resources for Border Crisis
Spencer Brown
Hollywood Screenwriter Nailed the State of the Liberal Media
Matt Vespa
Is NBC News Serious With This Piece About Elon Musk and Twitter?
Matt Vespa
Biden Claims 'Enormous' Economic Growth Hours After Negative GDP Number Released
Spencer Brown

CDC Releases Figures on the Total Number of Americans Who Contracted COVID...So Far
Matt Vespa
Kansas Lawmaker Slams Transgender Women Using Women's Restrooms
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular