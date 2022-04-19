Twitter

Twitter Co-Founder Puts CNN on Notice with Claim of Network Making Up Story in Ferguson

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Apr 19, 2022 12:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, claimed on Monday he saw CNN trying "to create conflict and film it" while covering the protests and riots in Ferguson, Missouri in the aftermath of the officer-involved shooting of Michael Brown.

Dorsey made the comment when responding to Brain Stelter, CNN's chief media correspondent, posting an article from the Washington Post about how Fox News host Tucker Carlson is always selling the same thing, "He's selling doubt..."

"[A]nd you all are selling hope?" Dorsey replied.

Stelter said he would like to interview Dorsey about the subject because "this topic deserves long form." It appears Dorsey won't be accepting the offer anytime soon since Dorsey responded to someone else how he knows CNN "sometimes sell false news" because "I know this from being on the streets of Ferguson during the protests and watching them try to create conflict and film it causing the protestors to chant 'f*ck CNN.'"

Dorsey was not more specific of what CNN was trying to do, but it appears it didn't stop the network from continuing the practice while covering the 2020 BLM and Antifa riots. (Remember that "Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Protest" chyron?)

Most Popular