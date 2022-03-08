Here's How Many Democrats Say They Would Leave America If the Country Was Invaded

Democrats had the highest number of respondents in a new poll from Quinnipiac University national poll who said they would flee the United States in the event the country was invaded.

According to the Quinnipiac poll, 55 percent of Americans said they would stay and fight if the U.S. was invaded but broken down into political leanings, 25 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of independents would leave. When it came to Democrats, over 50 percent said they would do the same:

"As the world witnesses what is happening to Ukraine, Americans were asked what they would do if they were in the same position as Ukrainians are now: stay and fight or leave the country? A majority (55 percent) say they would stay and fight, while 38 percent say they would leave the country. Republicans say 68 - 25 percent and independents say 57 - 36 percent they would stay and fight, while Democrats say 52 - 40 percent they would leave the country."

"When confronted with a terrible hypothetical that would put them in the shoes of the Ukrainians, Americans say they would stand and fight rather than seek safety in another country," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

The poll was conducted in the aftermath of the major Russian invasion of Ukraine. Over one million people have left Ukraine. Women and children have been allowed to leave the country, but military-aged males have been ordered to stay and fight against the Russians. Thousands of male Ukrainians who were abroad when the offensive started have returned to fight in the war.