Nation's Average Gas Prices Jump Nearly 20 Cents In Less Than a Week

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Mar 04, 2022 11:40 AM
Nation's Average Gas Prices Jump Nearly 20 Cents In Less Than a Week

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

What goes up must come down. That's the hope in the nation when it comes to gas prices as they continue to increase with no end in sight.

According to AAA, the average price Americans are now paying at the pump stands at $3.83 for regular gas. Earlier this week I wrote a story when the average price was $3.66. The average price nationwide last year stood at $2.74 and even a month ago it was $3.42.

States with the highest average gas prices for unleaded include California ($5.07), Oregon ($4.28), Washington ($4.22), New York ($4.05), Arizona ($3.97), and Illinois ($4.10). States with the lowest average include Texas ($3.49), Wisconsin ($3.54), Oklahoma ($3.45), Missouri ($3.48), and Florida ($3.67).

Now that is only the average price across the country, with many big cities experiencing prices well above the  $3.83 average, like in Los Angeles where gas is almost up to $6.

But don't expect for the Biden administration to do anything soon to get those prices lowered. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Fox Business more domestic drilling is not on the table.

