Department of Defense: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Is Not Going as Well as They'd Hope

A senior official in the Department of Defense told reporters on Friday the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not gone as well in the first 24 hours as Russia might have hoped because of stiff resistance from the Ukrainians.

Part of the reason for the slow advance into Ukraine is because the Russian military has not been able to establish complete air dominance despite targeting airfields and anti-air defenses during the opening salvo.

Adds: “We do assess there is greater resistance [from Ukrainian forces] than expected.” No population centers have been taken. Russia has yet to achieve air superiority over Ukraine. — Kristina Wong ???? (@kristina_wong) February 25, 2022

The official added the Russians can still make significant headway because of having an edge with the number of men and technology at their disposal.

Senior US defense official cautions that although Russian forces are facing resistance, things could change.



“They are meeting resistance but they have a lot of power at their disposal.” — Kristina Wong ???? (@kristina_wong) February 25, 2022

“Ukrainian command and control continue to be intact.” — Kristina Wong ???? (@kristina_wong) February 25, 2022

According to Ukraine’s military, Russian forces have sustained nearly 1,000 fatalities on Friday. Despite the heavy losses, Kyiv is starting to be heavily damaged as Russian forces continue to try to capture the country's capital.

????Ukraine’s military: Russia has sustained nearly 1,000 fatalities today.

Yesterday, between 400 and 800 more. — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) February 25, 2022