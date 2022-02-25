Russia

Department of Defense: Russian Invasion of Ukraine Is Not Going as Well as They'd Hope

Source: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

A senior official in the Department of Defense told reporters on Friday the Russian invasion of Ukraine has not gone as well in the first 24 hours as Russia might have hoped because of stiff resistance from the Ukrainians.

Part of the reason for the slow advance into Ukraine is because the Russian military has not been able to establish complete air dominance despite targeting airfields and anti-air defenses during the opening salvo.

The official added the Russians can still make significant headway because of having an edge with the number of men and technology at their disposal.

According to Ukraine’s military, Russian forces have sustained nearly 1,000 fatalities on Friday. Despite the heavy losses, Kyiv is starting to be heavily damaged as Russian forces continue to try to capture the country's capital.

