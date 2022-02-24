Washington D.C.

It's Finally Here: American Trucker Convoy Is On the Way to the Nation's Capital

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 24, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

Truck drivers who are protesting COVID-related restrictions and mandates have begun to make their way across the country towards Washington, D.C. in a vein similar to Canadian truck drivers protesting in Ottawa.

With supporters of the convoy seeing them off, truck drivers gathered in Adelanto, California, and headed to their first stop in Kingman, Arizona. This convoy, one of several planned, is scheduled to be in the D.C. area by March 5th.

As the convoy headed to Kingsman, people showed their support on overpasses along the route.

