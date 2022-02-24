It's Finally Here: American Trucker Convoy Is On the Way to the Nation's Capital

Truck drivers who are protesting COVID-related restrictions and mandates have begun to make their way across the country towards Washington, D.C. in a vein similar to Canadian truck drivers protesting in Ottawa.

With supporters of the convoy seeing them off, truck drivers gathered in Adelanto, California, and headed to their first stop in Kingman, Arizona. This convoy, one of several planned, is scheduled to be in the D.C. area by March 5th.

Over 1,000 Trucks, RVs, and Cars are now en route to the first stop, in Kingman, AZ from Adelanto, CA.



Hundreds of supporters came to see the convoy off, set to arrive at the nations Capitol on March 5th. pic.twitter.com/AKYItdR9H3 — El American (@ElAmerican_) February 23, 2022

1,000+ “Peoples Convoy”en route to the nations Capitol. HUNDREDS of Truckers and Cars HONKING at supporters.



Follow us ==> @ElAmerican_ for exclusive coverage and interviews with the organizers. pic.twitter.com/MRCLCUXIEo — El American (@ElAmerican_) February 23, 2022

Trucks taking off from Adelanto Stadium in California, heading out onto U.S. Route 395 as they begin a cross-country convoy towards Washington DC pic.twitter.com/AXqx62Gann — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 23, 2022

Canadian and American flags out as supporters of the trucker convoy gather on the side of the highway here in California pic.twitter.com/LSop4fMSJz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 23, 2022

As the convoy headed to Kingsman, people showed their support on overpasses along the route.