Sen. Kennedy's Message to Justin Trudeau: If You're Going to Be a Smarta**, First You Have to Be Smart

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told Fox News' Jesse Waters on Tuesday Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau needs to check himself before looking down on the truckers who have been protesting against COVID-19 mandates across the country.

Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act this week, which gives his government sweeping powers to crack down on the truckers, who have been largely peaceful so far. Among the new powers allows the government to seize the bank accounts of those suspected of helping the protesters without a warrant

Kennedy said all the truckers are demanding is for a way out of the COVID-19 restrictions and mandates as the virus is now better understood.

'"You say follow the science, Mr. Prime Minister. Let’s follow the science. We look around. We see the Omicron variant. Its virulence waning. Most of us have immunity. We are either natural or we are vaccinated. What, Mr. Prime Minister, is your road map for getting government off our backs and allowing us to get back to normal?'...Instead of saying, 'Fair question, let’s sit down and talk about it.' His plan for convincing the truckers that they are wrong is by saying you’re a bunch of stupid idiots," Kennedy said.

"Here’s what I hear the prime minister saying to the truckers. 'Look, truckers, I’m smart. You’re not. I’m educated. You’re not. I drink caramel frappuccinos. You don’t. I eat bacon-wrapped dates...You don’t even know what that is. So sit down and shut up.' And the truckers' response to the prime minister, well it’s predictable. They're bowing up. Now, I would gently say to the Prime Minister. If you’re going to be a smartass, first you have to be smart. Otherwise, you’re just an ass. And I think he needs to recalibrate and realize what this is all about," Kennedy added.

Waters said Trudeau needs to understand the bacon-wrapped dates he eats comes from the truckers he is now calling terrorists: "Those things don’t just grow naturally on trees in Canada. They have to get there."



