Rand Paul Throws His Support Behind a Truckers Protest in the United States

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 11, 2022 3:30 PM
Source: Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) told the Daily Signal in a sit-down interview he would support a Freedom Convoy occurring in the United States similar to what has been happening in Canada's capital and ports of entry along the country's southern border.

There are plans for American truckers to drive across the country to Washington, D.C. to demand an end to COVID-19-related mandates.

"I’m all for it," Paul said of the possibility that trucker convoys forming. "Civil disobedience is a time-honored tradition in our country, from slavery to civil rights, you name it. Peaceful protest, clog things up, make people think about the mandates."

"And some of this, we started," he continued. "We put [COVID-19] mandates on truckers coming across the border from Canada so then they put mandates on, and the truckers are annoyed. They’re riding in a cab by themselves, most of them for eight, 10-hour long hauls, and they just want to do what they want to do. It’s their own business."

"[President Joe] Biden went out on a limb and accused President [Donald] Trump of being directly responsible for like 300,000, 400,000 deaths…Well, now more people have died under the first year of Biden, do you think he’s going to accept the responsibility for that?" Paul added.

The Department of Homeland Security issued an alert a U.S. Freedom Convoy could start during Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles before they drive to D.C.

Juliette Kayyem, a CNN analyst and Harvard professor, tweeted on Thursday authorities in Canada need to arrest the drivers, slash their tires, and empty the gas tanks to put an end to the protests because they have turned into an "economic and security issue now."

