CNN Analyst and Harvard Professor's Head-Scratching Idea to End Trucker's Protest

The peaceful anti-COVID mandate protests being carried out by Canadian truckers is making liberals and lockdowners reach their wits' end as protesters have blocked the Ambassador Bridge that connects Detriot, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario to pressure the Canadian government to end their COVID-related restrictions.

The blockage of Ambassador Bridge has sparked more outrage as now international trade between the U.S. and Canada has been affected by the protest.

Juliette Kayyem, a CNN analyst and Harvard professor, tweeted on Thursday her idea to end the blockade: arrest the drivers, slash their tires, and empty the gas tanks:

The convoy protest, applauded by right wing media as a "freedom protest," is an economic and security issue now. The Ambassador Bridge link constitutes 28% of annual trade movement between US and Canada. Slash the tires, empty gas tanks, arrest the drivers, and move the trucks ?? https://t.co/nvRQTfPWir — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 10, 2022

Beyond disabling the trucks and arresting the drivers, Kayyem said authorities can "cancel their insurance; suspend their drivers licenses; prohibit any future regulatory certification for truckers":

Trust me, I will not run out of ways to make this hurt: cancel their insurance; suspend their drivers licenses; prohibit any future regulatory certification for truckers, etc. Have we learned nothing? These things fester when there are no consequences. https://t.co/JnKOy7EuHd — Juliette Kayyem (@juliettekayyem) February 10, 2022

Now the obvious problem with breaking trucks down to prevent them from being operable is it will make the task of clearing the roads that much harder. Not to mention a hard crackdown on drivers to where their commercial drivers' licenses are revoked would put a manpower strain in an industry where there is already a shortage of truck drivers. CNN and Harvard, always show casing their best and brightest.