Border Patrol Agents In Texas Were Shot at Again from Mexican Side of the Border

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley were shot at once again from the Mexican side of the border near an area that sees a lot of smuggling activity and where agents were previously shot at on the first day of the new year.

"On February 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. CST, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents responded to a report of suspected migrants near Fronton, Texas. Responding agents reported shots fired from Mexico. Texas Department of Public Safety, Starr County Sheriff’s Office, and additional agents responded to the location," U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

"The incident is being reviewed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Custom and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility. More information will be shared as it becomes available," CBP added.

Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin reported the agents who were shot at were part of Border Patrol Special Operations Group and they returned fire. No one was hit in the gunfight.

NEW: Members of a Border Patrol Special Operations Group were shot at from MX near Roma, TX last night, per multiple LE sources. Agents returned fire. No one hit. Same area where a BP car was shot last month & where we saw cartel machine gun tracers fired into US in Oct. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 3, 2022

On New Years Day in the same area, Border Patrol was fired upon from Mexico while arresting someone who had illegally crossed the Rio Grande. In that instance, a Border Patrol vehicle was hit by three bullets but no one was hit and no shots were returned.

"What’s odd is there is no statement from our government telling Mexico to get that sh*t under control. Imagine if U.S. citizens were shooting at Mexican Police," a Border Patrol source told Townhall.