National Police Group Demands Psaki Apologize for Dismissing America's Concern About Violent Crime Wave

The National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is calling on White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to apologize for mocking Americans' concerns over the rise in violent crime in many of the nation's Democrat-controlled cities.

During an interview, Psaki dismissed Fox News' coverage of the crime wave and Democrats' soft stance on criminal justice.

In a statement released on Monday, FOP President Patrick Yoes said it is "wrong—very wrong—for Ms. Psaki to suggest that violent crime in our country is of no concern or to just laugh it off."

"She may feel safe in the White House, one of the most protected buildings in the United States, but not everyone feels safe in their workplace. The world we find ourselves in is dangerous and is becoming increasingly more so. Tens of thousands of people have been the victims of crime this month alone and some of them never made it back home," Yoes continued.

"There are many reasons for this escalating violence in many of our communities, and one of them is agenda-driven prosecutors who have gone rogue. Many of them are refusing to bring charges against so-called ‘low-level’ or ‘nonviolent’ offenders. Under their leadership, which has been abhorrent in many cases, many violent offenders don’t stay in jail—they’re back on the streets and free to commit more crimes. That is the universe in which I, and millions of Americans, live in," he added.

Yoes noted that "pretending violent crimes are part of some other reality will not help victims. Ms. Psaki owes them an apology."