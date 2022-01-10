New Year, Same Crisis: Feds Nab Multiple Sex Offenders Illegally Crossing the Border

The crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has continued on into 2022 and recent examples of who has been arrested after illegally crossing the border show the more sinister side of the national problem.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, Border Patrol agents arrested two child sex offenders on January 2:

"On Jan. 2, at approximately 7:00 a.m., McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested three single adult migrants after they illegally entered the United States through Hidalgo, Texas. Criminal records checks obtained at a Border Patrol processing facility revealed a Honduran national who was previously arrested in Pearland, Texas, for Burglary of a Habitation and Indecency with a Child on the same day in 1998. The 41-year-old migrant was convicted and sentenced to 145 days’ confinement. "On Jan. 2, at approximately 11:00 p.m., MCS agents arrested a group of nine near the Sullivan City Auto Salvage in Sullivan City, Texas. Among them, Luis Felipe Aguilar-Diaz, a Honduran national, was discovered to be a registered sex offender. Aguilar-Diaz was arrested in 2016 by the Dallas Police Department for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a 14-year-old Child. Later that year, the 25-year-old was sentenced to five years’ confinement."

??Sex offenders arrested!



Border Patrol agents continue identifying dangerous criminals within groups of migrants illegally entering the U.S.



This fiscal year #USBP has arrested over 60 criminal sex offenders.



?? https://t.co/r7LyEgJzNT pic.twitter.com/jHdjIEwbK4 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) January 3, 2022

On January 5, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents encountered a group of eight illegal immigrants, including a 7-year-old traveling with her mother near Hidalgo, Texas:

"A Salvadoran national among the group falsely identified himself using an alias, however, criminal records checks revealed his true identity as Rodrigo Ernesto Quinteros-Mercado, a registered sex offender. In 2018, Quinteros-Mercado was arrested in Houston, Texas, for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The 29-year-old man was convicted of the second-degree felony and sentenced to five years’ probation. One year later, Quinteros-Mercado was once again arrested in Houston for stalking and child abuse. Consequently, he was removed from the United States in 2019. Quinteros-Mercado has an outstanding warrant by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office."

Convicted sex offender uses false name in an attempt to hide his true identity.



Record checks revealed the male was arrested in Houston, TX, for indecency with a child by sexual contact.



Read more: https://t.co/xnaKhapnNI pic.twitter.com/WNJGzvum4I — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) January 5, 2022

In the Tuscon Sector, Chief John Modlin revealed agents arrested "Nestor Ramirez-Zarco...The Mexican citizen and registered sex offender was previously convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in #WillCounty, IL."

Nestor Ramirez-Zarco was arrested by Casa Grande Station agents after he crossed the border illegally near Lukeville, AZ. The Mexican citizen and registered sex offender was previously convicted of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse in #WillCounty, IL. He will be #prosecuted! pic.twitter.com/6U5WBq9QsP — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 3, 2022

On January 8, Modlin said agents arrested "Domingo Marquez-Perez, a Mexican citizen, was convicted in #NorthCarolina of taking indecent liberties with children, a felony."

Douglas Station agents arrested two migrants after observing them cross the border illegally near Douglas, AZ.



Records revealed that Domingo Marquez-Perez, a Mexican citizen, was convicted in #NorthCarolina of taking indecent liberties with children, a felony. #BorderSecurity pic.twitter.com/Hpgkj2niG3 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) January 8, 2022

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum, of the Laredo Sector, stated agents arrested "Jose Padilla Yepez, a 54yr. old Mexican national, had an extensive criminal history including burglary, sexual assault, battery, and re-entry after deportation charges" after illegally crossing the border.

Laredo Sector agents arrest an undocumented individual previously convicted of 2nd degree murder.

Jose Padilla Yepez, a 54yr. old Mexican national, had an extensive criminal history including burglary, sexual assault, battery, and re-entry after deportation charges. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/2VXhLJsi1c — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) January 7, 2022

El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said agents from the Santa Teresa Station arrested a child predator from Ecuador, "who was previously convicted of agg. sodomy, child molestation, & rape out of Atlanta, GA! He served 12yrs in prison for these crimes."