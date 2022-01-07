Border Patrol Rescues Freezing Illegal Immigrants Abandoned In Locked Trailer

U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed on Wednesday Border Patrol agents working in the Big Bend Sector rescued 25 illegal immigrants who were abandoned in a locked trailer in low temperatures.

Agents who rescued them noticed they were crying and shivering:

"On the morning of Jan. 5, Border Patrol agents assigned to Sierra Blanca Station rescued the migrants from a failed smuggling event when they were found in a locked trailer with no means to escape and no heat. "Agents noticed that some undocumented migrants were crying and distraught upon entering the vehicle, with some shivering from the cold temperature outside."

"There have been significant rescues as of late by our agents where individuals were left in hazardous conditions and required immediate medical attention,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Transnational criminal organizations have no concern for humanity, they continually place lives in danger."

While the Big Bend Sector in Texas is one of the most remote sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border it had experienced an increase in illegal activity in 2021 during the still ongoing border crisis. Compared to fiscal year 2020, fiscal year 2021 saw a 233 percent increase in unaccompanied children encounters, a 62 percent increase in family encounters, and a 365 increase in single adult encounters.

