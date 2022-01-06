9/11 First Responders and Families Have Something to Say About Dems Claiming 1/6 Was Just as Bad

9/11 First Responders and Families Have Something to Say About Dems Claiming 1/6 Was Just as Bad

Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats and those in the mainstream media have gone into overdrive to claim the riot at the Capitol building last year was on the same level as the terrorist attacks on 9/11 or when Imperial Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Vice President Kamala Harris began her speech at the Capitol on Thursday by linking all three events.

"Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory. December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001. And January 6, 2021," Harris said.

CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil compared January 6 to 9/11 during his interview with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

Understandably, those who were first responders on 9/11 or had family members as first responders called out the exaggerations: 

