9/11 First Responders and Families Have Something to Say About Dems Claiming 1/6 Was Just as Bad

Democrats and those in the mainstream media have gone into overdrive to claim the riot at the Capitol building last year was on the same level as the terrorist attacks on 9/11 or when Imperial Japan attacked Pearl Harbor.

Vice President Kamala Harris began her speech at the Capitol on Thursday by linking all three events.

"Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault. Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory. December 7, 1941. September 11, 2001. And January 6, 2021," Harris said.

CBS News anchor Tony Dokoupil compared January 6 to 9/11 during his interview with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY):

CBS's Tony Dokupil to Chuck Schumer: "I was in Washington, D.C., on 9/11, & I remember the aftermath of that terrible day was one where we came together as a country. In the aftermath of this terrible day, we have, if anything, drifted further apart. How do you change that?"

Understandably, those who were first responders on 9/11 or had family members as first responders called out the exaggerations:

As someone who was standing inside the North Tower in a hole from a truck bomb on February 26, 1993, and at Ground Zero on September 11th, 2001, delete your account as you haven't a clue about real vs imagined terrorist acts. Do better & ease off the political kool Aid.

If you consider January 6th in the same realm as 9/11, you’re simply professing your ineptness to be taken seriously on any platform, on any level.

If you consider January 6th in the same realm as 9/11, you're simply professing your ineptness to be taken seriously on any platform, on any level.

In fact, January 6th doesn't even come close to the Rodney King riots of 1992 or the NYC Floyd riots of 2020 in size or scope.