CBP Deletes Border Patrol Sector Chief's Tweet On Suspected Terrorist Caught Illegally Crossing the Border

Posted: Dec 28, 2021 3:45 PM
Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement to Fox News they deleted a tweet sent from the Yuma Sector chief about a potential terrorist caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border because the tweet contained "sensitive info."

As Townhall previously reported, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem announced agents had arrested an illegal immigrant who appeared to be from Saudi Arabia last week who may be a "potential terrorist" due to being "linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest."

CBP further said Clem's tweet had "violated protocols."

The Saudi Embassy tweeted the government was able to determine the man who was arrested was "not a Saudi citizen."

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said on his recent tour of the southern border during Christmas, agents told him they "recently caught folks on the terrorist watch list from Syria and Egypt. These captures have become a regular occurrence."

Earlier this year, CBP deleted their own press release about two Yemeni men on the terror watch list who were arrested by Border Patrol in the El Centro Sector, citing "national security" concerns as a reason.

