CBP Deletes Border Patrol Sector Chief's Tweet On Suspected Terrorist Caught Illegally Crossing the Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement to Fox News they deleted a tweet sent from the Yuma Sector chief about a potential terrorist caught illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border because the tweet contained "sensitive info."

As Townhall previously reported, Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem announced agents had arrested an illegal immigrant who appeared to be from Saudi Arabia last week who may be a "potential terrorist" due to being "linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest."

CBP further said Clem's tweet had "violated protocols."

NEW: A tweet posted last week by Border Patrol’s Yuma sector chief about a potential terrorist arrested at the AZ border has been deleted. CBP says it contained “sensitive info” and “violated protocols”. The man was in an EMS jacket belonging to an organization in upstate NY. pic.twitter.com/yNsDDF1RrX — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 28, 2021

The Saudi Embassy tweeted the government was able to determine the man who was arrested was "not a Saudi citizen."

Based on the engagement with the relevant U.S authorities on this matter, the Embassy confirms that the individual mentioned here is not a Saudi citizen. We will continue to coordinate with the US govt and bring forward any facts on this matter. https://t.co/u81j7Bisa4 — Saudi Embassy (@SaudiEmbassyUSA) December 21, 2021

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said on his recent tour of the southern border during Christmas, agents told him they "recently caught folks on the terrorist watch list from Syria and Egypt. These captures have become a regular occurrence."

On Christmas Day BP agents told me they recently caught folks on the terrorist watch list from Syria and Egypt. These captures have become a regular occurrence. It’s not a matter of IF but WHEN Americans die due to this Administrations negligence. https://t.co/YUaAjVnuSQ — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) December 28, 2021

Earlier this year, CBP deleted their own press release about two Yemeni men on the terror watch list who were arrested by Border Patrol in the El Centro Sector, citing "national security" concerns as a reason.