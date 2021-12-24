Illegal Immigrants Broke into a Border Patrol Agent's Home and Tried to Steal His Uniforms

In a new video for the National Rifle Association, Border Patrol agent Roy Cantu explained the disastrous results of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border. His own family are victims of illegal immigrants breaking into their home.

While Cantu's family was home at night and he was at work, the home invaders were looking to steal his Border Patrol uniforms. Cantu's wife had to fend them off with a samurai sword and her Chihuahua. In the aftermath of the incident, Cantu's family is now fully armed.

"It's your responsibility to protect yourself and your family. Utilize your Second Amendment," Cantu said.

"Mr. President, with all due respect, you've never been to the border. If you truly respect the work the Border Patrol does for this country, I humbly request that you agree to sit down and meet with me. So I can show you just how bad the situation is and explain why terminating agents will be a disaster for national security," Cantu said.

Cantu also addressed the vaccine mandate for federal workers. If the Biden administration follows through on getting rid of federal workers who do not get the COVID-19 vaccine, including Border Patrol agents, then the border will be even less secured than it is right now.

"The federal government is demanding that I either undergo a forced vaccination or lose the livelihood that puts food on my family's table. That's my so-called choice. But this isn't just about me. The border crisis is worse than you can imagine. And if hundreds, even thousands of Border Patrol agents are terminated, it will impact every single American, including my own family here in the Rio Grande Valley," he said.

The Washington Examiner reported Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber finally agreed to work with the state of Texas to refer illegal immigrants on state trespassing charges after the area experienced a rise in crime this year.

"The state’s been after me for a few months," Schmerber told the Examiner. "I hesitated for about two months. What kind of pushed me to really was because there were more things that were happening. I didn't see migrants coming in and just moving on. I saw immigrants get into houses, breaking in, damaging, taking things. I started getting calls from ranchers about all the damage they were doing — calls from neighborhoods close to the city about breaking in, taking things."



