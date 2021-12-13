TX Mother and Daughter Killed By Illegal Immigrant Smuggler Fleeing From Police

An alleged illegal immigrant smuggler fleeing from police in the border town of Mission, Texas crashed into a vehicle containing U.S. citizens, a mother and a daughter, and injuring some of the people he was smuggling on Saturday.

Fox News reported the driver ran a stop sign while fleeing from police and T-boned the victims’ vehicle. He also allegedly had six illegal immigrants in his vehicle, who were taken into custody.

One of the immigrants flew through the windshield during the crash but survived. The Texas Department of Public Safety revealed the mother was 59-years-old and the daughter 22-years-old.

NEW: A source provided me photos from the scene of the crash. One of the migrants was launched through the windshield, but survived. The only fatalities as of now are the two innocent people in the other vehicle. They haven’t been ID’d yet, pending notifications. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Bvmc6k96TM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 12, 2021

The alleged smuggler is also a U.S. citizen and 18-years-old, who faces charges of felony evading and human smuggling with additional charges being planned for the deaths of the victims.

The crash comes shortly after a freight truck smuggling illegal immigrants crashed in the southern state of Chiapas, Mexico. Survivors say the vehicle was overloaded, up to 200 people, and speeding when it crashed. At least 53 were killed, with over 100 being injured. Most of those on board were from Guatemala and Honduras and were trying to reach the United States.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has declared three days of national mourning for the victims.