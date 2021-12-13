Illegal Immigration

Julio Rosas
Posted: Dec 13, 2021 12:30 PM
TX Mother and Daughter Killed By Illegal Immigrant Smuggler Fleeing From Police

Source: @BillFOXLA/Screenshot

An alleged illegal immigrant smuggler fleeing from police in the border town of Mission, Texas crashed into a vehicle containing U.S. citizens, a mother and a daughter, and injuring some of the people he was smuggling on Saturday.

Fox News reported the driver ran a stop sign while fleeing from police and T-boned the victims’ vehicle. He also allegedly had six illegal immigrants in his vehicle, who were taken into custody.

One of the immigrants flew through the windshield during the crash but survived. The Texas Department of Public Safety revealed the mother was 59-years-old and the daughter 22-years-old.

The alleged smuggler is also a U.S. citizen and 18-years-old, who faces charges of felony evading and human smuggling with additional charges being planned for the deaths of the victims.

The crash comes shortly after a freight truck smuggling illegal immigrants crashed in the southern state of Chiapas, Mexico. Survivors say the vehicle was overloaded, up to 200 people, and speeding when it crashed. At least 53 were killed, with over 100 being injured. Most of those on board were from Guatemala and Honduras and were trying to reach the United States.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has declared three days of national mourning for the victims.

