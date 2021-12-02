Ron DeSantis Blasts Biden for Stricter Travel Restrictions for US Citizens But Not Illegal Immigrants

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) criticized President Joe Biden for contemplating stricter travel restrictions for U.S. citizens returning from abroad, despite their COVID-19 vaccinations status, as opposed to those same restrictions not applying to illegal immigrants.

The Biden administration is considering forcing Americans returning from international travel to quarantine for seven days even if they have tested negative for COVID-19. In contrast, depending on the location and if they turn themselves in, illegal immigrants are sometimes not tested for the virus before being allowed to travel within the United States.

The ongoing border crisis has lead to even some Democrats who represent border towns and counties to voice their concern about the lack of testing for illegal immigrants.

"And then I also just think what President Biden’s doing by trying to impose more restrictions. You know he’s now going to say that if you go to the Bahamas as an American citizen and you come back you’ve got to do a test a COVID test. But if you just come right across the border illegally, then somehow that’s fine and we don’t care about the test or vaccination," DeSantis said on Thursday. "I just don’t understand it. I think it’s all just going to do is cause a lot of problems. I don’t think that they should be imposing any mandates on air travel or any of the things that they have done. I think it has not been anything that’s really made much of a difference."

DeSantis regardless of the double standard, the vaccine mandate being ordered by the federal government onto private companies is not Constitutional.

"And so, I just think we need to get real here and we should not be imposing any type of mandates or restrictions on the American people, especially when you don’t do that for people that are coming into the country illegally," DeSantis added.



