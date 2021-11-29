President of Malawi Has Some Thoughts on the Overreaction to New COVID-19 Variant

Lazarus Chakwera, the president of Malawi, criticized the recent COVID-19 containment measures implemented on some countries in Africa after doctors in South Africa revealed a new COVID-19 variant was discovered within vaccinated patients.

Last week, President Joe Biden announced travel restrictions on non-U.S. citizens for South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi to prevent cases of the omicron variant from reaching the United States. The travel ban went into effect on Monday.