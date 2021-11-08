Rittenhouse's Defense Team Shreds Gaige Grosskreutz, Third Person Shot, By Exposing Several Lies

KENOSHA, Wisc. — It was a bad day for key prosecution witness Gaige Grosskreutz, the third person shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots last year, during cross-examination by the defense on Monday as they got him to admit he lied several times about what happened in the aftermath of the shootings.

Grosskreutz testified he was carrying a Glock 27 handgun the night of the shootings despite the fact his concealed carry license was expired. Grosskreutz added he saw Rittenhouse running away after hearing gunshots. Grosskreutz said when he found Rittenhouse running away and asked him if he shot someone, Rittenhouse told Grosskreutz he was going to the police. Grosskreutz said he grabbed his handgun because he thought Rittenhouse was an active shooter.

Grosskreutz claimed Rittenhouse racked the bolt back on the AR-15 while he had his hands in the air.

"I was never trying to kill the defendant," Grosskreutz said.

Upon cross-examination, defense lawyer Corey Chirafisi got Grosskreutz to admit he lied to police on several occasions:

Grosskreutz told officers shortly after the shooting that "I dropped my firearm." The defense said that was a lie because Grosskreutz chased after Rittenhouse and he had just testified he pulled out his gun while running.

The defense got Grosskreutz to admit in court in the lawsuit he has filed against the city of Kenosha, he is demanding $10 million for damages, he failed to mention he was armed when he was shot by Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz said it is not true to say he chased after Rittenhouse. Chirafisi then showed Grosskreutz a picture of him grabbing his handgun while running toward Rittenhouse. Even after being shown the photo, Grosskreutz still said he was not chasing Rittenhouse.

Grosskreutz initially told police he shouted to Anthony Huber to stop hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. When pressed by Chirafisi, Grosskreutz said "with the benefit of hindsight" that is not true.

If that was not enough, Grosskreutz then agreed with Chirafisi that Rittenhouse did not shoot until after Grosskreutz put his hands down and advanced toward Rittenhouse while pointing his Glock at Rittenhouse.