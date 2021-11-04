Lead Prosector Said Rittenhouse Chased Rosenbaum. Then Showed Evidence Contradicting Him.

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger made it a point to start off his opening argument on Tuesday that the evidence in the trial will show it was actually Kyle Rittenhouse who first chased Joseph Rosenbaum and killed him during the riots in Kenosha last year.

It is because of Rittenhouse using an AR-15 to gun down Rosenbaum, that is why people on the street tried to disarm Rittenhouse, leading to Rittenhouse killing Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, according to Binger. He added there is an infrared video from an FBI plane from the night of August 25 that will prove Rittenhouse chased Rosenbaum, resulting in the confrontation.

Koerri Washington, also known as Koerri Elijah, was the second witness called to the stand and testified both Tuesday and Wednesday. Washington is a local to Kenosha and works as a "social media influencer." He was present at the riot on August 25 and live-streamed before and during the first half of the shooting. Washington testified he took a mental note of Rittenhouse because he was chain-smoking. Washington decided to leave the Ultimate gas station when Rittenhouse left to head south on Sheridan Road towards the Car Source lot on 63rd Street.

In the video recorded by Washington, he captured Rittenhouse being chased by Rosenbaum, not the other way around.

Upon cross-examination from the defense, Washington agreed in the time before the shooting, while Rittenhouse was at first behind Rosenbaum at some distance, Rittenhouse was not chasing him.

"Is it fair to say that when you observed [Rittenhouse], he's walking like you or I would be walking somewhere?" Corey Chirafisi asked.

"That's what it appears to be," Washington replied.

"Ok so in your opinion again, he doesn't be hurried or he doesn't appear to be going after someone, correct?" Chirafisi followed-up.

"At this moment he doesn't appear to be rushing any longer," Washington said.



