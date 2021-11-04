Riots

Lead Prosector Said Rittenhouse Chased Rosenbaum. Then Showed Evidence Contradicting Him.

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2021 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Lead Prosector Said Rittenhouse Chased Rosenbaum. Then Showed Evidence Contradicting Him.

Source: Mark Hertzberg/Pool Photo via AP

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger made it a point to start off his opening argument on Tuesday that the evidence in the trial will show it was actually Kyle Rittenhouse who first chased Joseph Rosenbaum and killed him during the riots in Kenosha last year.

It is because of Rittenhouse using an AR-15 to gun down Rosenbaum, that is why people on the street tried to disarm Rittenhouse, leading to Rittenhouse killing Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, according to Binger. He added there is an infrared video from an FBI plane from the night of August 25 that will prove Rittenhouse chased Rosenbaum, resulting in the confrontation.

Koerri Washington, also known as Koerri Elijah, was the second witness called to the stand and testified both Tuesday and Wednesday. Washington is a local to Kenosha and works as a "social media influencer." He was present at the riot on August 25 and live-streamed before and during the first half of the shooting. Washington testified he took a mental note of Rittenhouse because he was chain-smoking. Washington decided to leave the Ultimate gas station when Rittenhouse left to head south on Sheridan Road towards the Car Source lot on 63rd Street.

In the video recorded by Washington, he captured Rittenhouse being chased by Rosenbaum, not the other way around.

Upon cross-examination from the defense, Washington agreed in the time before the shooting, while Rittenhouse was at first behind Rosenbaum at some distance, Rittenhouse was not chasing him.

"Is it fair to say that when you observed [Rittenhouse], he's walking like you or I would be walking somewhere?" Corey Chirafisi asked.

"That's what it appears to be," Washington replied.

"Ok so in your opinion again, he doesn't be hurried or he doesn't appear to be going after someone, correct?" Chirafisi followed-up.

"At this moment he doesn't appear to be rushing any longer," Washington said.


Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

MSNBC's Meltdown Over 2021 Races Was One for the Ages
Matt Vespa
By the Way, Ciattarelli Hasn't Conceded Yet
Leah Barkoukis
Rand Paul Corners Fauci on Quietly Changing Gain-of-Function Definition
Katie Pavlich
Woke Tales: Anti-Semitism at Yale, Mask Madness at Cornell
VIP
Guy Benson

MSNBC, CNN: 'We Lost and It's White People's Fault'
Matt Vespa

DeSantis Triggers the Left With Nickname He Just Gave the Biden Administration
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular