New York City

'People Got Jobs!': NYC Drivers Confront Climate Change Protesters Who Brought Traffic to a Standstill

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 2:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
'People Got Jobs!': NYC Drivers Confront Climate Change Protesters Who Brought Traffic to a Standstill

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Drivers in New York City were not happy one bit when rush hour traffic was brought to a halt because environmental protesters blocked FDR Drive to put pressure on President Joe Biden to act on climate change.

The protesters, who were with Extinction Rebellion and Sunrise Movement, said they were not trying to annoy the drivers, "but to force the public to confront the true dangers of unchecked climate change. If we do not act today, if @potus does not act today, NYC will be underwater by 2100. It's a matter of life and death."

A few drivers got out of their cars to confront the protesters standing in the road and holding banners.

"People got jobs!" one woman said to the protesters, adding she could be fired from her job and her kids could be late to school.

New York City police officers did arrest the protesters after they refused to move. The NYPD's 7th Precinct announced just before 11:00 AM traffic had returned to normal.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Sorry, Liberals, DHS' Measures to Protect Biden's Beach House Proves Again a Certain Security Policy Works
Matt Vespa

If You Thought Elder Dubbed the 'Black Face of White Supremacy' Was Bad, Wait Until You See How Rice Is Being Described
Leah Barkoukis
President Biden's Job Approval Hits (Another) New Low
Spencer Brown
Joe Biden Asked an Interesting Question to a Class of Preschoolers
Katie Pavlich
Enes Kanter Roasts ChiComs with New Shoe That's Sure to Anger the Woke NBA
Spencer Brown
McCarthy Asks Biden for Meeting on 'Alarming' Border Numbers and Dems' Amnesty Push
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular