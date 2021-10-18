Illegal Immigration

Whistleblower Says ICE Released Over 16,000 COVID-Positive Immigrants Into the US

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 3:40 PM
A law enforcement source told Breitbart U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has released over 16,000 immigrants who had tested positive for COVID-19. The number does not include how many people had tested positive for COVID-19 after they were released by Border Patrol during the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In the Department of Homeland Security document Breitbart was given, it was shown 2,000 of the migrants who tested positive for COVID-19 and were released into the U.S. were between 18 and 40 years of age, more than 11,800 were male, nearly 1,300 were under the age of ten, and more than 6,000 were between 20 and 29 years old.

The releases from ICE custody occurred in multiple cities across the country this year.

Border Patrol, which has also been releasing illegal immigrants at astonishing rates this year, do not have the capability to test for COVID-19. The agency has been relying on third-party organizations to do conduct testing. Unaccompanied children who are apprehended are tested for COVID-19 after they are transferred to facilities run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Biden administration's cavalier approach to the border crisis when it comes to COVID-19 is a stark contrast to their approach to U.S. citizens. It was only last week that DHS announced they will finally open the land ports of entry to "non-essential" travel, which has been closed since March 2020. Legal traffic will be allowed on both borders with Canada and Mexico starting in November for those who are fully vaccinated.

While most businesses who managed to survive the COVID-19 lockdowns have made strides as early as last year to recoup their losses, many businesses along the border that rely on the legal foot and vehicular traffic have been closed or barely making ends meet.

Most Popular