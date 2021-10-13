Catch and Release at the Border: How Many People the Biden Admin Has Let Go So Far

New documents leaked to Fox News show how far the policy of "catch and release" has gone under the Biden administration during the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Up to 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S., with little to no supervision, by the Biden administration since March – including a broad use of limited parole authorities to make more than 30,000 eligible for work permits since August.

Since March 20, at least 94,570 illegal immigrants have been released into the U.S. with Notices to Report, which means they only report to a local Immigration and Customs office once they reach their final destination, but there is no way to track those who are released if they decide to not show up.

Former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who was forced to retire this year, said it was concerning at the appearance of the Biden administration abusing a federal law that enables authorities to release people via parole – giving migrants a form of legal status and the ability to apply for work permits. The documents show since August of this year, that law, usually applied in small numbers and only for "urgent humanitarian purposes" and "significant public benefit," 31,977 people were released via parole.

"By law and regulation a parole shall only be granted on a case by case basis and only for significant humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit. Neither of these appear to apply to the current situation," Scott said.

"As a field chief, I don’t believe I ever approved more than 5 or 10 paroles in a year," he added. "When I did, I ensured that the alien was monitored continuously and was detained or removed as soon as the circumstances allowed."

Customs and Border Protection did not deny the validity of the documents.