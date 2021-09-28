Ron DeSantis Takes It Up a Notch to Hold Joe Biden Accountable for the Border Crisis

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced on Tuesday new steps his office is taking to try to hold the Biden administration accountable for the ongoing border crisis they helped create with their approach to the long-standing issues of immigration.

DeSantis signed an executive order which includes some of the following:

"Prohibits any Florida agency under the direction of the Governor from assisting the federal government, or any federal contractor or non-governmental organization, in transporting to Florida any illegal aliens apprehended at the southwest border, except as otherwise required by federal or state law."

"Requires all agencies under the direction of the Governor to use the federal government’s 'SAVE' program or similar verification program, if available, to verify eligibility for benefits where applicable."

"Directs the Commissioner of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to use all lawful investigative means to determine the number and identities of illegal aliens transported from the southwest border to Florida since January 2021..."

DeSantis further announced the state of Florida is suing the Biden administration for reimplementing catch-and-release.

By signing the Biden Border Crisis Executive Order, I am working to hold this administration and the federal government accountable for refusing to enforce the immigration laws of this country. pic.twitter.com/J338gm595Y — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 28, 2021

“Since President Biden took office – which has been less than one year – the Border Patrol has released nearly a quarter-million illegal aliens into the United States,” said DeSantis. “This executive order makes it clear that Florida resources will not be used to prop up the failed open border agenda enacted by this administration. Attorney General Ashley Moody has also filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration challenging its policy of catching and releasing the staggering number of illegal aliens apprehended at the border into the United States."

DeSantis noted he sent a letter to Secretary Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas asking him for DHS to keep them in the loop on who and how many illegal immigrants are being released in Florida, but the letter has gone unanswered.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said because of the Biden administration's handling of the border this "is an open invitation to dangerous criminals, human traffickers, and drugs traffickers to enter the United States—creating a crisis at the Southern Border like we have never seen."