Mayorkas Smears Border Agents at Center of Fake Whipping Story As Example of 'Systemic Racism'

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 3:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday the Border Patrol agents on horseback seen trying to prevent Haitians from illegally entering the United States was an example of "systemic racism."

The images of the agents had many liberals and members of the mainstream media falsely accuse them of using whips against the Haitians. That was not the case as the agents are not issued whips, but they have split reins to control the horse.

A Border Patrol source explained to Townhall:

"Agents use their reins for a lot of reasons. Primarily it's used to steer the horse, but agents will also spin them sometimes to deter people from getting too close to the horse. If they get too close, the horse can step on them, breaking bones or causing other injuries. Agents also need to maintain control of their reins so they don't lose control of the horse, which can cause injuries to immigrants, the agents, and the horses.  

"We are not aware of anyone being struck with the reins."

At the White House on Friday, President Joe Biden vowed the agents involved in the incident will be punished.

Border Patrol Local 2366 President Jon Anfinsen, which represents Del Rio, told Townhall, “How can President Biden continue with this false narrative when the photographer who took the photos of the horse patrol unit has already said nobody was whipped? What happened to due process?” 

