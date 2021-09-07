Abortion

CEO 'Stepped Down' from Gaming Company After Voicing Support for Texas's Pro-Life Law

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 07, 2021 8:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Steve Helber

Tripwire Interactive, a video game company, announced on Monday CEO John Gibson had "stepped down" from his position after a tweet he sent voicing support for Texas's new pro-life law caused online outrage.

Gibson tweeted while he doesn't "political often," he felt the need to speak out because of "so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

The online backlash to the tweet from liberals and progressives to Gibson's was massive. In their statement, Tripwire Interactive said Gibson's "comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community":

"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.

"Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs. Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders."

