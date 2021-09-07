CEO 'Stepped Down' from Gaming Company After Voicing Support for Texas's Pro-Life Law

Tripwire Interactive, a video game company, announced on Monday CEO John Gibson had "stepped down" from his position after a tweet he sent voicing support for Texas's new pro-life law caused online outrage.
Gibson tweeted while he doesn't "political often," he felt the need to speak out because of "so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."
Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer.— John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021
Without even getting into pro-life vs. pro-choice, if you can't understand the difference between your own personal views and this despicable and draconian law, you have no business leading a company or having a platform.— Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) September 5, 2021
wow that's disgusting, imagine trying to pretend this is about 'life' when those same legislators will abandon those babies the instant they're born and leave the mothers in medical debt— chris 'grievous wounds' pollock ?? (@chhopsky) September 5, 2021
looking forward to your support of laws forcing vasectomies to prevent rape babies ????
The online backlash to the tweet from liberals and progressives to Gibson's was massive. In their statement, Tripwire Interactive said Gibson's "comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community":
"The comments given by John Gibson are of his own opinion, and do not reflect those of Tripwire Interactive as a company. His comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community. Our leadership team at Tripwire are deeply sorry and are unified in our commitment to take swift action and to foster a more positive environment.
"Effective immediately, John Gibson has stepped down as CEO of Tripwire Interactive. Co-founding member and current Vice President, Alan Wilson, will take over as interim CEO. Alan has been with the company since its formation in 2005 and is an active lead in both the studio’s business and developmental affairs. Alan will work with the rest of the Tripwire leadership team to take steps with employees and partners to address their concerns including executing a company-wide town hall meeting and promoting open dialogue with Tripwire leadership and all employees. His understanding of both the company’s culture and the creative vision of our games will carry the team through this transition, with full support from the other Tripwire leaders."