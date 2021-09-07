CEO 'Stepped Down' from Gaming Company After Voicing Support for Texas's Pro-Life Law

Tripwire Interactive, a video game company, announced on Monday CEO John Gibson had "stepped down" from his position after a tweet he sent voicing support for Texas's new pro-life law caused online outrage.

Gibson tweeted while he doesn't "political often," he felt the need to speak out because of "so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021

Without even getting into pro-life vs. pro-choice, if you can't understand the difference between your own personal views and this despicable and draconian law, you have no business leading a company or having a platform. — Scott Lowe (@ScottLowe) September 5, 2021

wow that's disgusting, imagine trying to pretend this is about 'life' when those same legislators will abandon those babies the instant they're born and leave the mothers in medical debt



looking forward to your support of laws forcing vasectomies to prevent rape babies ???? — chris 'grievous wounds' pollock ?? (@chhopsky) September 5, 2021

The online backlash to the tweet from liberals and progressives to Gibson's was massive. In their statement, Tripwire Interactive said Gibson's "comments disregarded the values of our whole team, our partners and much of our broader community":