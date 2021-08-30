Bluecheck Libs Have a Meltdown After NYT Does Not Spread Fake News About Florida's Vaccinations

If it is a day ending in Y then rest assured liberals on Twitter are freaking out over Florida being Florida during this new age of COVID we are in and Saturday was no was different.

It started after the New York Times published a story about "Florida shows that even a large state that made a strong push to vaccinate people can be crushed by the Delta variant, reaching frightening levels of hospitalizations and deaths."

Florida shows that even a large state that made a strong push to vaccinate people can be crushed by the Delta variant, reaching frightening levels of hospitalizations and deaths. https://t.co/uVNnJ6Y4Zy — NYT National News (@NYTNational) August 28, 2021

Liberals and Florida-haters took issue with the Times accurately describing how the state "made a strong push to vaccinate people..."

“Strong push”? Is there another Florida I don’t know about? — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 28, 2021

Florida State Representative, here. This is ridiculous. There was not anything resembling a "strong push" for vaccinations in Florida. — Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) August 29, 2021

This is not true. And you know it. Do better. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 29, 2021

I have reported this tweet for misinformation about politics and then again for misinformation about health — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) August 28, 2021

Remarkable framing considering Gov. DeSantis has spent recent weeks pushing monoclonal antibodies way harder than vaccination https://t.co/xTrXOygRDu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 29, 2021

A strong vaccine push in Florida?! The media is broken. https://t.co/v2ImvZC5wT — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 28, 2021

Dear New York Times writers,



Please urge your newspaper to change this headline.



This is absolute insanity and completely untrue.



The Governor of Florida is DIRECTLY responsible for the catastrophe that is #Covid Florida today. https://t.co/UnJ3AXSCqJ — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) August 28, 2021

The outrage over the Times being accurate, for once, stems from the "Florida Man Bad" echo chamber that has kicked into overdrive since President Donald Trump left office. As the story from the Times notes, "Florida ranks 21st among states and Washington, D.C., in giving people of all ages at least one shot."

The data does not lie. The Florida Department of Health reports almost 13 million residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, with the elderly, among the most at-risk age group, having very high rates of vaccinations due to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prioritizing seniors when the vaccines were first released.

Thank you @AnquanBoldin for lending your support to our vaccination efforts in Florida. We are working to reach every corner of our state to ensure access to vaccines for #SeniorsFirst. pic.twitter.com/ethYxDuZ0J — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 6, 2021

Data from the Mayo Clinic shows 87.8 percent of Florida residents who are 65 and older are fully vaccinated. New York is slightly behind at 86.3 percent, with California being at 83.9 percent.