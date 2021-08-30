Florida

Bluecheck Libs Have a Meltdown After NYT Does Not Spread Fake News About Florida's Vaccinations

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 11:10 AM
  Share   Tweet
Bluecheck Libs Have a Meltdown After NYT Does Not Spread Fake News About Florida's Vaccinations

Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

If it is a day ending in Y then rest assured liberals on Twitter are freaking out over Florida being Florida during this new age of COVID we are in and Saturday was no was different.

It started after the New York Times published a story about "Florida shows that even a large state that made a strong push to vaccinate people can be crushed by the Delta variant, reaching frightening levels of hospitalizations and deaths."

Liberals and Florida-haters took issue with the Times accurately describing how the state "made a strong push to vaccinate people..."

The outrage over the Times being accurate, for once, stems from the "Florida Man Bad" echo chamber that has kicked into overdrive since President Donald Trump left office. As the story from the Times notes, "Florida ranks 21st among states and Washington, D.C., in giving people of all ages at least one shot."

The data does not lie. The Florida Department of Health reports almost 13 million residents have been vaccinated for COVID-19, with the elderly, among the most at-risk age group, having very high rates of vaccinations due to Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prioritizing seniors when the vaccines were first released. 

Data from the Mayo Clinic shows 87.8 percent of Florida residents who are 65 and older are fully vaccinated. New York is slightly behind at 86.3 percent, with California being at 83.9 percent.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Biden Met with the Pregnant Widow of a Marine Killed In Kabul. It Did Not Go Well.
Julio Rosas
The Pentagon Really Doesn't Want to Talk About the Americans Being Left Behind in Kabul
Spencer Brown
Schlichter: Our Military Leaders Are Incompetent
VIP
Townhall.com Staff

'I’ll Regret Every Damn One of Those Decisions': Newsom Speaks Out As Recall Draws Near
Leah Barkoukis

Crenshaw Shreds Obama's Education Secretary for Latest Tweet About Anti-Maskers
Leah Barkoukis
Michael Waltz: Biden Handed Leverage to Taliban 'On a Silver Platter'
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular