Guess Where Joe Biden Is Going After Giving Speech About the Fall of Afghanistan?

The White House announced President Joe Biden will leave Washington, D.C. once again to head back to Camp David after he finished addressing the nation about the situation in Afghanistan, which is where he went over the weekend while the situation continued to deteriorate as the Taliban took complete control of the country.

Biden went to Camp David on Thursday even though it was clear Afghanistan was in danger of falling into the hands of the Taliban.

During his speech at the White House, Biden blamed former President Donald Trump, the Afghan government, and the Afghan military for how quickly the Taliban took over the country. Towards the end of the speech, Biden then said the buck stops with him and he stands by his decision to pull out of Afghanistan while neglecting to address how the U.S. seemed to be unprepared to take drastic action to evacuate embassy personnel and Afghans who want to leave the country out of fear of retribution from the Taliban.

Joe Biden wastes no time in blaming President Trump for the chaos in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/VzK05LqeWm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

When Biden was finished speaking, he did not take any questions from reporters.

Joe Biden leaves the podium without taking a SINGLE question: pic.twitter.com/yQNQTgE2ks — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

The U.S. military has been forced to deploy over 7,000 troops to secure and use the Hamid Karzai International Airport instead of Bagram Air Base because U.S. forces had abandoned it earlier this year. This has caused problems because thousands of Afghans to storm the airport and tarmac in a desperate attempt to leave the country.