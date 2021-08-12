Tucker Carlson's Epic Response to BLM Protesters Burning His Picture with the American Flag

Black Lives Matter protesters rallied outside Fox News' headquarters in New York City on Wednesday to burn not just the American flag but also a picture of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The small crowd carried pictures of other hosts, such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, while shouting, "You're full of lies, you're all racist, you're Nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK, Proud Boys!"

"Black people are dying," someone also shouted.

On the pictures of the Fox News talent, protesters had written "Liar."

Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company



"You're all racist, you're nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK" pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53 — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL — Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021

In response to their actions, Carlson told Townhall, "I'm proud to be burned with the flag."

Other Twitter users noted such actions will have no effect on Carlson's career.

This only makes him stronger pic.twitter.com/fXpRiaj9Ht — Terry Ferd (@teferd42) August 12, 2021

This proves every single one of Tucker’s points about how unhinged the left is. https://t.co/ck4qt0LAz3 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 12, 2021