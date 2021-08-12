Fox News

Tucker Carlson's Epic Response to BLM Protesters Burning His Picture with the American Flag

Posted: Aug 12, 2021
Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

Black Lives Matter protesters rallied outside Fox News' headquarters in New York City on Wednesday to burn not just the American flag but also a picture of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The small crowd carried pictures of other hosts, such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, while shouting, "You're full of lies, you're all racist, you're Nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK, Proud Boys!"

"Black people are dying," someone also shouted.

On the pictures of the Fox News talent, protesters had written "Liar."

In response to their actions, Carlson told Townhall, "I'm proud to be burned with the flag."

Other Twitter users noted such actions will have no effect on Carlson's career.

