Tucker Carlson's Epic Response to BLM Protesters Burning His Picture with the American Flag

Black Lives Matter protesters rallied outside Fox News' headquarters in New York City on Wednesday to burn not just the American flag but also a picture of Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
The small crowd carried pictures of other hosts, such as Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity, while shouting, "You're full of lies, you're all racist, you're Nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK, Proud Boys!"
"Black people are dying," someone also shouted.
On the pictures of the Fox News talent, protesters had written "Liar."
Earlier today a small group of BLM protesters gathered outside Fox News HQ in midtown Manhattan to protest the media company— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021
"You're all racist, you're nazis, you're zionists, you're KKK" pic.twitter.com/To9Wa2Sw53
protesters light an American flag and a picture of @TuckerCarlson outside Fox News HQ pic.twitter.com/P6BxRL96QL— Elad Eliahu (@elaadeliahu) August 12, 2021
In response to their actions, Carlson told Townhall, "I'm proud to be burned with the flag."
Other Twitter users noted such actions will have no effect on Carlson's career.
Sure showed him! https://t.co/UoFcWlVeKK— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) August 12, 2021
This only makes him stronger pic.twitter.com/fXpRiaj9Ht— Terry Ferd (@teferd42) August 12, 2021
This proves every single one of Tucker’s points about how unhinged the left is. https://t.co/ck4qt0LAz3— Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) August 12, 2021
bold attempt to associate hating Tucker Carlson with hating America https://t.co/gL4HwSFrZt— august (@avgvstb) August 12, 2021
That'll show him https://t.co/LBnGAEvTUn— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) August 12, 2021