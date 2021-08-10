Arizona AG Demands Sec. Mayorkas to Stop Releasing COVID-Positive Immigrants into the State

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas demanding to know how many COVID-positive illegal immigrants were released into Arizona since Joe Biden entered into office.

In the letter, Brnovich pointed to how a top official with the National Border Patrol Council, the union for Border Patrol agents, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection admitted they were "releasing people out the door day in and day out with actual positive test for COVID."

"This is a stunning admission that has serious implication[s] for border communities and states. As the Biden administration is ramping up pressure campaigns for COVID-related mandates, this revelation shows incredible hypocrisy and disdain for the health of everyday Americans. If this is true, I call on your Department to cease these actions immediately."

The issue of COVID-positive immigrants being released by Border Patrol is an issue being raised by border towns. The city of McAllen, Texas had to set up a holding site using city resources or else COVID-positive immigrants would have simply been dumped onto the street with nowhere to go. Even still. those with COVID still leave the border town to head further into the United States.

"As I have stated for months, this border crisis is much more than the migrants who are apprehended; we know that drug, human, and sex traffickers operate with near impunity on both sides of the border. The cartels are creating many diversions for our border agents every day in order to run drugs and "gotaways" through gaps in the border," Brnovich added.