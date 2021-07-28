Texas Dem Tells Biden: You Need to Listen to the Border Towns Being Crushed By the Crisis

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) is becoming increasingly upset at the Biden administration's handling of the ongoing border crisis, recently saying the Democrats in charge are not listening to the border towns who are bearing the brunt of the historic surge in illegal immigration.

Cuellar, who did criticize some of former President Donald Trump's border policies in the past, has been one of the few outspoken Democrats who have called out the disastrous approach Biden and his team has taken to the U.S.-Mexico border.